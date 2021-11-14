Oppn slams Nitish govt, seeks CBI probe in Purnia murder case

Seeking a CBI inquiry into the killing of Congress leader and former zila parishad member of Purnia Vishwajeet Singh alias Rintu, the opposition on Sunday alleged that the Nitish Kumar government is protecting criminals, particularly those involved in high-profile murder cases.

Lashing out at the chief minister for alleged deterioration of law and order, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the state police did little to protect the victims. He also cited the cases of murders of an RTI activist cum freelance journalist in Madhubani and the husband of a district councillor in Purnea.

Rintu Singh, husband of current zila parishad member Anulika Singh, was allegedly gunned down by four armed assailants, including Ashish Kumar Singh alias Athira, who is nephew of minister Leshi Singh, at Sirsa area of Purnia town on Friday evening. However, the police are yet to arrest the main accused even 24 hours after the incident.

Yadav challenged the government to cull out the “call details of Leshi Singh and the SHO of the police station concerned”, alleging that the same would point towards the involvement of the cabinet member.

He also blamed the “health sector mafia” in the state for the murder of Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha, who had gone missing a few days ago and whose charred body was recovered from a secluded spot in Benipatti police station area of Madhubani on Friday night.

The RJD leader also blamed the government for the hooch tragedies that claimed more than 40 lives in West Champaran, Gopalganj, Samastipur and Muzaffarpur districts around Deepawali. “An impartial probe into all such crimes may land all legislators of the ruling NDA behind bars. They will end up being brought in prison vans to attend sessions of the House,” Yadav said.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha demanded sacking of food and consumer protection minister Leshi Singh for her alleged role in the murder of Rintu, who was a vice president of Purnia district Congress committee.

Accusing the police administration of having hands in gloves with the criminals, Jha also demanded a CBI inquiry in to Rintu’s killing. “The delay in police reaction and their apathy to arrest the main culprits creates doubt for an impartial probe by the police. The district superintendent of police (SP) must also be removed from the post for his deliberate reluctance to act on the deceased petition for safety and security when Rintu was attacked first on November 3,” said Jha, adding that it was on his behest that the police lodged an FIR regarding an attempt on life on November 3. Jha also threatened of an agitation if CBI inquiry is not initiated. “The party workers would launch agitation in Purnia for justice if the state government refused to order a CBI inquiry in the case,” he said.

The deceased’s wife also sought a CBI inquiry in to the murder alleging that the police were not acting against the accused as the main accused is a close relatives of minister Leshi Singh. In her FIR lodged with Sirsa police station, Anulika named the minister as the chief conspirator.

Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, however, rubbished the opposition’s allegations and said that law and order in the state is such that it could send shivers down the criminals’ spine. “Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is a non-resident Bihari. Maybe, he (Tejashwi) could be thinking about the Bihar when his parents were in power. Police is investigating Rintu Singh’s muder properly and no guilty in the case would be spared,” the JD(U) leader said.