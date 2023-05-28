Opposition unity meeting in Patna likely on June 12: CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: The much-awaited opposition parties meeting to discuss a joint opposition strategy for the 2024 general elections will be held in Patna in the third week of June, said chief minister Nitish Kumar while addressing a meeting of JD (U) office-bearers at the party office in Patna on Sunday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar arrives at JD-U office in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The meeting, in all likelihood, would take place at Gyan Bhawan.

“He said that opposition unity meeting of all like-minded parties will be held tentatively around June 12 and we have to gear up to present a united front,” said a JD (U) office-bearer to HT.

Kumar, however, did not interact with the media.

The decision on the date of the meeting comes close on the heels of 20 opposition parties’ decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The parties have accused the government of ignoring President Droupadi Murmu, saying as the First citizen of the country, she should have rightfully led the inauguration ceremony.

Grand Alliance leaders familiar with the development said that more than 18 like-minded Opposition parties will attend the conclave. “It is going to be a preparatory meeting and the main meeting would be held later,” said the GA leader.

The idea to hold the meeting in Patna was mooted by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her meeting with Nitish Kumar in April as it was from here that late Jai Prakash Narayan had started his Total Revolution movement against the Congress government.

Recently, after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed Karnataka government, Kumar had held a fresh round of talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In mid-May, Kumar had also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to take them in confidence in his mission to unite the opposition.

Mamata Banerjee has already accepted the “One-On-One” strategy pitched by Kumar and JD (U) has already recognised nearly 475 seats where united opposition can enter into a direct fight with the BJP.

