Patna, Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary on Wednesday said that over 4.5 crore litres of liquor have been confiscated and 16 lakh people arrested in the last nine years since prohibition was imposed. Over 4.5 crore litres of liquor confiscated in Bihar, 16 lakh arrested in last 9 yrs: Min

Choudhary was responding to an issue highlighted by JD MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh during Zero Hour at the Bihar Legislative Council in the ongoing Budget session.

Singh had raised the issue of children using thinners and adhesives, among other things, for addiction, and demanded an active approach to prevent it.

Chaudhary said, "The government is fully committed to the total prohibition of liquor and drugs. But it is true that there has been some increase in the use of thinners and drugs among children. From 2016 to December 31, 2025, 10 lakh cases have been registered, 4.5 crore litres of liquor have been confiscated, 16 lakh people have been arrested, and 1.6 lakh vehicles have been seized."

Furthermore, 15,800 kg of ganja, about 240 kg of opium, 350 kg of charas, and about 40,000 litres of cough syrup have been confiscated, he added.

Virendra Narayan Yadav, who represents the Saran graduate constituency, pointed out that addiction, particularly among children, has been on the rise in the entire Ghaghara area, leading up to the border with Uttar Pradesh.

"Tens of liquor shops have been opened on the Uttar Pradesh side of the border, from where the intoxicating substances enter Bihar," he said.

Choudhary responded, saying, "So far, along the Uttar Pradesh border, 22 checkpoints have been established, eight along the West Bengal border, 19 along the Jharkhand border, and 17 along the Nepal border. CCTV cameras and breathalysers are available at all checkpoints."

Apart from that, a search and raid campaign is being run along the Nepal border, he added.

RJD MLC Syed Faisal Ali asserted that there is a need to have a sufficient number of rehabilitation centres across Bihar.

"Coordinating with the neighbouring states and making the borders completely secure is very important," he emphasised.

CPI Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav said that not only should rehabilitation centres be set up, but periodic inspections and availability of doctors in those centres must also be ensured.

"This is very important, given the increasing incidents of 'sukha nasha' across Bihar, especially in the districts bordering Nepal," she asserted.

Minister Ashok Choudhary said that the government is "definitely committed to controlling such addiction" in the state.

"We are constantly publicising and spreading awareness through various mediums like art troupes, banners, posters, social media, and marathons. In the future, there should also be lecture series in major institutions and universities," he added.

