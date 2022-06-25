Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB), which conducted the day-long raids.
A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
Among his properties raided are his house at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Gaya town, his pharmacy college at Danapur and a newly built house in Patna City, VIB officials said.
Kumar, currently posted in Patna, also runs a pharmacy college.
2 Bihar cops held for role in murder of convict in Deoghar court
Two policemen from Bihar, including a sub-inspector (SI), were arrested in Jharkhand on Friday in connection with the murder of a convicted prisoner on the premises of Deoghar court on June 18, police said. The arrested policemen, identified as SI Ram Awtar Ram and constable Mohammad Tabis Khan, were part of the five-member escort team of The convict, Amit Singh which had brought him to Deoghar from Beur Central Jail in Patna, where the convict had been lodged.
Coal company director, ad agency owner booked for cheating
Mumbai The foreign regional registration office of the Mumbai police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against a coal company director and an advertisement agency owner for allegedly misusing the name and position of honorary consul of San Marino in India, without authorisation by the European country and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Guidance centres to assist FYJC aspirants with online admissions
Mumbai The state education department will operate 43 'guidance centres' across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to assist class 11 aspirants from state board schools with the online admissions to first year junior college (FJYC) from June 27. The centres, officials said, will operate on a walk-in basis in select SSC schools from 10am to 2pm every day, with three officials present at every centre to address queries from parents and students.
Agra: Woman thrown off 4th-floor balcony by husband, dies
A 30-year-old woman died after Ritika Singh, the deceased was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor balcony of her house by her husband and four other people, police here said on Saturday. Police have arrested three people, including the woman's husband, Akash Gautam, and booked them in sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.
Colleges seek ways to accommodate non-state board students
Mumbai Admissions to minority quota across colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai had to be completed by Saturday, June 25 this year. However, taking into consideration that non-state board students are still awaiting results in order to be able to apply, city colleges are finding ways to ensure that no student with merit goes without a seat in a college or course of his/her choice.
