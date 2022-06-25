Over 3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna

More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state’s Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB), which conducted the day-long raids.

A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.

Among his properties raided are his house at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Gaya town, his pharmacy college at Danapur and a newly built house in Patna City, VIB officials said.

Kumar, currently posted in Patna, also runs a pharmacy college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON