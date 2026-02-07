Pappu Yadav arrested, hospitalised, to stay in 2-day judicial custody

The MP-MLA court of Patna sent Member of Parliament from Purnea (Independent), Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, two days judicial custody in connection with a 31-year-old case. He will remain under medical observation at Patna Medical College and Hospital (Patna) for the time being while his regular bail application is likely to be heard on Monday. Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, being escorted by police personnel after his arrest in connection with a case dating back to 1995, in Patna on Friday night. (PTI)

“As per procedure, the Purnea MP first will go to Beur central jail for legal formalities and then come back to the PMCH,” said counsel Shivendra Bharti, adding that his client is under judicial custody after directive of the court.

Pappu Yadav was arrested late on Friday from his residence located at Mandiri falling under Buddha Colony police station area of the state capital amid high drama in a forgery case registered with Gardanibagh police station in 1995. The MP-MLA court had issued a property attachment warrant against three persons, including the Purnea MP, over their repeated absence during the hearing process.

One Vinod Bihari Lal had registered an FIR with the Gardanibagh police station under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC alleged that his house was rented through deception and later used as a Member of Parliament’s office, a fact he claims was concealed at the time of the agreement.

Around 12.30am, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police team led by city SP Bhanu Pratap Singh initially took Yadav to the IGIMS for medical examination. Later, he was shifted to the PMCH where his medical examination was conducted before he was produced before the court in an ambulance at around 2pm (Saturday).

The police team reached Pappu Yadav’s residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.

Earlier in the ensuing chaos, a large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and shouted slogans against the administration. There was also an altercation with the police as they demanded the police to show warrants. The matter escalated when one of the police officials identified as sub-inspector Manjeet Thakur allegedly used abusive language against the MP and his supporters. Irate over this, MP’s supporters created ruckus and manhandled some of the policemen. Some activists climbed onto police vehicles and chanted slogans.

City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said that Pappu Yadav’s supporters had obstructed police action during the arrest, leading to a commotion late on Friday night. “A separate case has been registered in connection with this at Buddha Colony police station. Those involved will be identified through video footage and the action will follow,” the city SP added.

The Purnea MP alleged that an inspector named Deepak arrived in civil dress with a revolver in his waist. “This is a conspiracy to kill me. I won’t go anywhere at night. The court had called me on Saturday. The Lok Sabha session was over and I arrived at Patna. I respect the court and will appear before the court at 11am on Saturday,” said Pappu before his arrest, according to those who were present at that time.

On the allegation of conspiracy to murder Pappu Yadav, SP Singh said, “We are just doing our job. The law has been worked out according to what it is saying, the law has been fully complied with and further action is being taken. Police can go to arrest any person at any time. If there is a warrant or attachment in the name of someone, then arrest can be made at any time. Just a little bit of care.” The charges include fraud, forgery, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. The case was being tried under sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B of the old IPC (now equivalent sections in the BNS).

Purnea MP’s arrest has triggered sharp political reactions. Congress leaders described the arrest as a political conspiracy, alleging that Pappu Yadav was being targeted for his outspoken criticism of the Bihar government over the alleged rape and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly backed Pappu Yadav, claiming the legal action was aimed at silencing dissent rather than ensuring justice.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Pappu Yadav, was arrested for demanding justice in the death case of a NEET aspirant in a hostel in Patna. In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that Yadav’s arrest is “an act of political vendetta” aimed at intimidating the voices in connection with the case. Gandhi accused BJP-NDA of derailing the case. “The suspicious death exposed the deep rot in the system, derail the case, harass the family, and shield the culprits. This is not politics, it is a question of justice for Bihar’s daughters,” he stressed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also echoed these concerns, calling the rape and murder of the NEET aspirant in a Patna hostel “deeply shocking” and questioning the conduct of the authorities at every stage of the case.

“From the registration of the FIR to the investigation and follow-up action, everything appears questionable. Who is being protected?” she asked, drawing comparisons with past high-profile cases such as Hathras, Unnao and the Ankita Bhandari case.