Passengers on Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express looted at gunpoint in Bihar: Report

Published on Oct 16, 2022 07:49 PM IST

According to a report, someone pulled the emergency chain shortly after crossing Patna when nearly two dozen armed robbers climbed onto the train.

A Duronto Express train (Image for representation)&nbsp;(HT Photo)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

More than 20 armed robbers reportedly climbed onto a Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express train early on Sunday. According to a report published by Firstpost, several passengers were allegedly looted at gunpoint by the robbers who climbed onto at least six-seven bogies of the train.

According to the report, the incident happened on train number 12274 around 3am as it crossed Patna in Bihar. The passengers alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel had deboarded the train at Patna station. A short while later, someone pulled the emergency chain and nearly two dozen robbers climbed in, the driver was quoted as saying in the report.

“Around 10km after the train had left Patna, there was a sudden commotion and I saw people running around. The train stopped soon after and several people from outside got onto some of the bogies. They snatched the belongings of several passengers,” a businessman from Kolkata, who was on the train, told Firstpost.

He said the GRP personnel, before getting down the train, asked the passengers to “hide away their mobile phones and chargers”.

The robbers reportedly snatched away luggage and valuables of several passengers, many of whom lodged complaints after the train reached Howrah station in Kolkata.

The incident seems to bring back memories of dark days of complete lawlessness while travelling in trains, especially in certain parts of the country like Bihar.

robbery bihar
