Patna district admn to set up Covid test, vaccination centres at major Chhath ghats

Patna district administration has decided to set up temporary Covid-19 test and vaccination centres by deputing 90 teams of doctors and health workers at major Chhath ghats in the capital city.

The four-day Chhath festival will begin on November 8 with ‘Nahaye Khaye’.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said, “Anticipating the footfall of unvaccinated people and those returning from other states for participating in the festival, we have decided to arrange for Covid testing and vaccination at major ghats to curb the spread of Covid-19. Temporary test cum vaccination centres will be set up at prominent Chhath ghats with help of the health department.”

With just a couple of days left for the Chhath celebration, Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) is making arrangements as quickly as possible for the timely completion of preparation. PMC staff are working overtime for levelling of ghats, repair of approach roads, cleanliness, lighting and decoration at all ghats and ponds.

District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh along with engineers of the water resources department and municipal commissioner inspected ongoing preparations at ghats and water level of the river.

Singh said, “Barricading of ghats will be completed latest by Sunday to prevent the entry of devotees in deep water. All ghats are being equipped with basic amenities like changing rooms, proper lights, toilets, watchtower and parking space for the convenience of devotees.”

“Altogether 95 control rooms and 131 auxiliary control rooms are being set up for effective monitoring of crowd during the festival”, he said.

The district administration has also appealed to senior citizens, children below 10 years and people suffering from fever or serious ailments not to visit ghats for the Chhath celebration given health safety.