Patna HC gets 2 more judges, 7 take oath, strength up at 37

The Patna High Court has got two more judges in addition to seven appointed on June 1 and administered the oath on Saturday, court officials said.

Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol administered the oath of office to the seven judges. Two others are likely to take oath in the next couple of days.

With this, the strength of Patna HC increases from the 27 to 37 against the sanctioned strength of 53. A year ago, it had dropped to just 17. The court had got eight new judges in September, while four more got transferred to the Patna HC.

The two new judges appointed are Khatim Reza and Dr Anshuman. “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Khatim Reza and Dr Anshuman, to be Judges of the Patna High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” says a notification issued by the ministry of law and justice on Friday.

The seven judges who took oath on Saturday are Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.

Apart from the seven, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been directed to assume charge in the Patna High Court. He was earlier in the Patna.

