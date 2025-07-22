Patna hospital murder case: Two shooters injured in encounter with police

Two persons accused in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a prominent hospital of Patna were injured during an encounter with special task force (STF) at Bihar’s Bhojpur district while one of their associates was arrested, police said on Tuesday. Chandan Mishra, a convicted murderer who was out on parole, was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17. (PTI photo)

Shahabad range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Satyaprakash confirmed the incident and said that the alleged shooters Balwant Kumar Singh (22) and Ravi Ranjan Singh (20) are said to be residents of Buxar while Ravi Ranjan is native of Bhojpur.

Out of five shooters seen in CCTV footage, the third was identified as Balwant and fifth as Ravi Ranjan. Balwant is named accused in the Chandan Mishra murder case and Patna police pasted proclamation order at his house on Saturday.

The shootout took place at around 5am when the STF intercepted a group of criminals linked to Mishra’s murder. Those injured in the latest encounter were first taken to Ara Sadar hospital for treatment under tight security where doctors referred them to the PMCH.

Ravi Ranjan received bullet injuries on his thigh while Balwant received injuries on his hands and feet.

Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Raj said that the police received information about armed criminals at Katiya Road. However, the criminals fired at the police team, prompting them to retaliate.

In the exchange of gunfire, Balwant and Ravi Ranjan sustained injuries and were taken to the PMCH for treatment.

One of their associates, Abhishek Kumar was arrested during the encounter. Police recovered three firearms, two magazines and four live cartridges from their possession.

Mishra, a convicted murderer who was out on parole, was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Police, in a joint operation with the Kolkata Police STF, arrested Tauseef alias Badshah one of the prime accused along with his cousin Nishu Khan and two aides, Harsh and Bhim, from Kolkata. Tauseef was sent to a three-day police remand while the others were remanded to judicial custody.