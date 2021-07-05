Patna municipality offering decorative items in exchange for plastic waste

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday set up kiosks across the city to encourage residents to deposit their plastic wastes in exchange for decorative pieces for households.

The makeshift stalls put up in all six circles in Kankarbagh, Bankipore, Patliputra, Azimabad, New Capital, and Patna City will offer items such as handmade carry bags, cushion covers, doormats in exchange for plastic waste every Sunday.

“We are accepting plastic bags of milk, bottles, carry bags, containers and furniture at different rates. People can select any handmade product worth the price of deposited plastics for exchange. More than 100 people visited the kiosks on the first day. Total plastic collection is yet to be ascertained,” an official of PMC said.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma, said the initiative was also providing employment opportunities to women artisans making reusable bags and other stuff that are being offered in exchange. “A team has been formed under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to make attractive and reusable bags. The deposited plastic materials will be recycled at waste processing unit,” Sharma said

Sharma said that a plant with 150 tonne/day waste handling capacity will be set up soon at a cost of ₹30 crore for segregating all types of waste through manpower and machines.

“At present, a 5 tonne waste processing unit is operational at Gardanibagh. Besides, two more processing units of 5 and 8 tonne capacity are being established by the central institute of petrochemicals engineering and technology,” he added.