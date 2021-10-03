Patna to see smaller idols this Durga Puja

With just two weeks left for Durga Puja celebrations, artisans in the city are busy erecting pandals and crafting idols of Goddess Durga, which will likely be smaller in size this year to prevent huge gatherings owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10-day festival is set to begin on October 7 and conclude on October 15. The state government has allowed Durga Puja celebration following Covid-19 safety measures under Unlock 7.

For keeping visitors safe, local Puja organisers are making arrangements for pandemic-appropriate festival celebrations, which include provisions for thermal screening, sanitisation and vaccination of volunteers involved in puja celebration. Majority of them have also scaled down the size of pandals and idols to prevent huge gathering of devotees.

Shri Navyuvak Sangh Puja Committee, which attracts lakhs of devotees near Dak Bungalow, has decided to go for low-key celebration. “There will be traditional puja with Kalash Sthapna. We are not establishing idols of the Goddess or life-size pandals, as handling crowd would be difficult for us,” said Ranjan Kumar, vice-president of the committee.

Govind Mitra Road Puja Committee too has decided to erect smaller idols. “Pandal erection has already started. Instead of 14 feet high idols, we have placed order for eight feet high idols. Flower decoration on the pandal will be the centre of attraction”, said Arjun Yadav, president of the committee.

Bengali Akhara, known for celebrating Durga Puja with authentic Bengali tradition since 1893, has opted for open-sky pandal theme this year.

“We have called craftsmen from West Bengal to craft six feet tall idols. We will also arrange for sanitisers and social distancing inside temple premises. Prasad distribution will be less to avoid gathering,” said secretary of the committee Amit Sinha.

Meanwhile, the Dussehra Committee Trust has commenced preparations for Ravan Vadh programme, which will be held at Kalidas Rangalaya on October 14.

Kamal Nopani, chairperson of the trust, said, “Artisans have started crafting 15 feet-tall effigies of Ravana along with Kumbhakarna (13 feet) and Meghanada (11 feet). Another 10 feet-tall Covid-19 effigy, red in colour and having spikes, is being prepared. We are likely to complete all preparations by October 12.”

A maximum of 300 visitors will be allowed to attend the event in view of Covid-19 guidelines, he said.