The friction between senior leadership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has come to the fore with MLA and party patriarch Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav hitting out at RJD state president Jagdanand Singh for his working style and for allegedly ill-treating him. A miffed Tej Pratap even went on to say that ‘people like Singh’ were responsible for his father’s ill-health.

“I've come here but Jagadanand Singh is sitting in his chamber. He has not written 'Azadi Patra'. People like him are the reason behind my father's ill health,” said Yadav.

Azaadi Patra is a post card campaign launched by the Hasanpur MLA seeking his father, Lalu Prasad’s release from the prison, where the former Bihar chief minister is serving term in three fodder scam cases since December 23, 2017. Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said, did not participate in the campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire. Lalu Prasad has been suffering from multiple ailments and was airlifted to Delhi for treatment on January 23.

Tej Pratap Yadav went on to allege that ever Singh took charge, the party has weakened. “He does not meet MLAs. Party workers and leaders are angry with him. One has to take appointment to meet him,” charged Yadav.

The Hasanpur MLA was also sore over the way the state president allegedly treats him. “Whenever I come to office, I am not welcomed. Jagdanand Singh also doesn’t meet me. Not only that, whenever, I organise a function, he (Singh) distances himself,” he alleged.

Responding to Yadav’s allegations, Singh said, “All Azadi Patra can't be written in a day, it's being done. If anyone is concerned about party, it's right. This is an internal matter of the party. I wasn't aware that he is visiting the party office."