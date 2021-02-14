People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
The friction between senior leadership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has come to the fore with MLA and party patriarch Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav hitting out at RJD state president Jagdanand Singh for his working style and for allegedly ill-treating him. A miffed Tej Pratap even went on to say that ‘people like Singh’ were responsible for his father’s ill-health.
“I've come here but Jagadanand Singh is sitting in his chamber. He has not written 'Azadi Patra'. People like him are the reason behind my father's ill health,” said Yadav.
Azaadi Patra is a post card campaign launched by the Hasanpur MLA seeking his father, Lalu Prasad’s release from the prison, where the former Bihar chief minister is serving term in three fodder scam cases since December 23, 2017. Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said, did not participate in the campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire. Lalu Prasad has been suffering from multiple ailments and was airlifted to Delhi for treatment on January 23.
Tej Pratap Yadav went on to allege that ever Singh took charge, the party has weakened. “He does not meet MLAs. Party workers and leaders are angry with him. One has to take appointment to meet him,” charged Yadav.
Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav bombards President with postcards seeking Lalu's release
The Hasanpur MLA was also sore over the way the state president allegedly treats him. “Whenever I come to office, I am not welcomed. Jagdanand Singh also doesn’t meet me. Not only that, whenever, I organise a function, he (Singh) distances himself,” he alleged.
Responding to Yadav’s allegations, Singh said, “All Azadi Patra can't be written in a day, it's being done. If anyone is concerned about party, it's right. This is an internal matter of the party. I wasn't aware that he is visiting the party office."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People like Jagdanand reason behind my father's ill health, alleges Tej Pratap
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap’s ire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar health secy says huge discrepancies found in Covid-19 test data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Dy CM terms allegations of Covid testing data fudging as totally baseless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tej Pratap Yadav bombards President with postcards seeking Lalu's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks
- Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class
- There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats
- Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
- The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox