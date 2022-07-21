Phulwarisharif arrests: Hand over cases to ATS, Patna SSP tells police HQ
Patna police chief, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon, said Thursday that he has written to Bihar Police headquarters requesting that the cases related to a string of arrests made recently from Phulwarisharif in the state capital be transferred to state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) since these have cross-border connections.
After the arrests over the past few days, Patna police have lodged two separate cases — one against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the other in connection with the arrest of one Marghoob Ahmad Danish for running a WhatsApp group, named Gazwa-E-Hind, apparently to radicalise youths.
Dhillon said Danish’s case was not related to the earlier arrest of four persons associated with PFI and SDPI groups.
Talking to HT, the SSP said Patna police would seek remand of two of the arrested accused, Mohammad Nuruddin Jangi, an advocate, and Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired police sub-inspector of Jharkhand Police, for interrogation to expedite the investigation in the case related to PFI and SDPI.
Meanwhile, Danish, who allegedly has links with Pakistan-based extremist group Tehreeq-e-Labbaiq, was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday after the special investigation team (SIT) completed his interrogation. As per the Police, Danish has connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen and some other Gulf countries.
-
Education minister asks varsities to buckle up
Bihar's education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday held a meeting with vice-chancellors and senior officials of state universities based in capital Patna to discuss ways to improve quality of education and related issues. PPU VC RK Singh, PU VC Girish Choudhary and Prof NK Agarwal from the state higher education council also gave presentations on various aspects, including research, choice-based credit system (CBCS) and NAAC status.
-
Jharkhand braces for drought, minister orders for contingency plan
Jharkhand, which has recorded around 58 per cent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, is headed towards drought, forcing the agriculture department to scout for relief measures for farmers, including implementation of the state crop relief scheme to compensate the possible crop loss. According to weather officials, 12 of the 24 districts in the state have registered deficient rainfall so far while 10 others fall under large deficient category.
-
Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line
PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. If this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time.
-
Organ transplants: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic awaits DHS nod for new committee
Even after a month of getting an approval to form the organ transplant committee, city-based Ruby Hall Clinic awaits final okay for committee members from the directorate of health services. According to the hospital authorities, many critical patients in need of organ transplants are being transferred to other hospitals. Legal advisor, Manjush Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the names of the new committee were forwarded to DHS.
-
NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
