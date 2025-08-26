Pradhan urges IIT-Patna students to make India self-reliant through innovation

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked graduates from IIT-Patna to think beyond self to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress through innovation and critical thinking, as the world moves towards a new order. Pradhan was attending the convocation ceremony at IIT Patna. (ANI photo)

Pradhan was attending the convocation ceremony at IIT Patna. Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Minister of Textile Giriraj Singh and National Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal BR Shankaranand were also present at the occasion.

“Individual progress does not mean a lot in the long run. If the society prospers, you also prosper in real terms. The youth of the country will have to take the responsibility to take India forward to be the third largest economy soon and a fully developed and self-reliant economy by 2047. We have to set our priority, and this is the right time, as the world order is changing and no nation would enjoy the monopoly,” he added.

Also Read: IIM Guwahati to start academic session this year: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan also mentioned the recent increased tariff from the US saying that it was happening as India was importing oil to meet its energy needs.

“We import around ₹10-lakh-crore worth of energy, while we have over plenty of bio mass lying unutilised. If we tap it all, we cannot only meet our needs, but also export. Our talented youth should be prepared to cash in on the new world culture developing and keep the ‘vocal for local’ mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind to make India self-reliant,” he added.

Pradhan said that a lot of work was being done on ethanol in Bihar, but at a time when climate challenge was a serious issue globally, the focus has to be on reducing carbon emission by increasing use of renewable energy, and that is where the technology and innovation would play a key role in making it accessible as well as affordable for the masses.

“As we move towards becoming a developed nation, energy consumption will rise. We are today the third largest energy consumer after the US and China. India has achieved in bringing down the cost of solar energy and is working on hydrogen power. But more will be required to be done,” he said.