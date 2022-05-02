Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move
PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said it was the time to go to the real masters, the people, as he turns the page, and prompted speculation about his next political move.
In a tweet, he said his quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride. He added as he turns the page, it was time to go to the real masters, the people, to better understand the issues and the path to people’s good governance. He said the beginning will be from his home state of Bihar.
Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT he had announced to make his plans public on May 2. “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.”
Kishor, who last week turned down an offer to join Congress, is scheduled to hold discussions with political leaders and parties on Monday. His arrival in Bihar has coincided with differences among ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kishor, who has previously worked with parties including the BJP and Trinamool Congress, was expelled from JD (U) in January 2020 for criticising the party’s stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
#BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding
Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has undertaken the power restoration work. Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.
Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers
The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered Rani's husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend. The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.
Maoist insurgency now confined to 10 Bihar districts
In December 2021, the Centre declared Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, and East Champaran districts as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free districts. Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Sheohar were earlier removed from the list of LWE-affected districts. The Maoist insurgency is now limited to 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran.
Large gatherings banned in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi over Covid
Large gatherings have been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is close to Delhi, to control the spread of coronavirus, with the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). With the fresh curbs, more than four people cannot gather in a public place. The distsrict is a part of the NCR region and includes Noida, Dadri and Jewar.
In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer. "Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.
