Planning a destination wedding? 7 smart ways to keep costs in check without compromising on style
Before you book your destination wedding, know these 7 ways to keep costs in check without losing the luxe look.
A destination wedding does not have to mean choosing between a beautiful celebration and a sensible budget. The celebrations that leave the strongest impression are not necessarily the ones where couples spend the most, but those where they spend thoughtfully. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratik Sheth, founder of Spotlight Soirees, shared ways to manage your destination wedding budget without compromising on the experience.
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1. Prioritise the guest experience
According to Pratik, it is easy to get carried away with decor and visual references when planning a destination wedding. But before deciding on the aesthetics, look at the complete guest journey—travel, accommodation, food, entertainment, and comfort. A beautiful setup may last for a few hours, but a seamless and enjoyable guest experience shapes how people remember the entire celebration. Allocate your budget accordingly.
2.Choose the destination and venue strategically
“The lowest room rate does not always mean the lowest overall wedding cost. When evaluating a venue, look beyond the headline price and consider room inventory, event spaces, food and beverage costs, venue charges, taxes, décor restrictions, transportation and logistics,” highlighted Pratik. A venue that appears more expensive initially can sometimes be more cost-effective once all these factors are considered.
3. Identify your non-negotiables
Every couple has a few elements that define their wedding. It could be an exceptional artist, elaborate decor, a particular culinary experience, or a spectacular production setup. Pratik advises to identify those priorities early and spend where they will create the most impact. You do not need every element to be extravagant; the right elements need to feel exceptional.
4. Be intentional about the itinerary
According to Pratik, more events do not necessarily mean a better wedding. Additional lunches, sundowners, after-parties, and activities can quickly increase costs through food, staffing, production, and transportation. Instead, give every event a clear purpose and personality. A thoughtfully designed intimate gathering can often create more impact than adding another large-scale function simply to fill the itinerary.
5. Plan logistics before they become expenses
Logistics are often an underestimated cost in destination weddings. Moving guests, décor, artists, equipment and production between locations can add significantly to the final budget. When assessing a venue, look at accessibility, loading facilities, local vendor availability, transportation requirements, and the distance between accommodation and event spaces. Good planning at this stage can prevent unnecessary costs later.
6. Plan key vendors and requirements early
Destination weddings involve multiple teams working across locations. Last-minute bookings and changes are almost always more expensive. Pratik highlighted that once the venue and dates are confirmed, start planning the key vendors and major production requirements. This gives you greater visibility on the overall budget and allows different elements—décor, entertainment, hospitality, production and logistics—to be planned cohesively.
7. Keep a contingency budget
Even the most carefully planned wedding will have variables. Weather changes, additional transportation, last-minute guest requirements, overtime, or production adjustments can create unexpected expenses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More