Singer Jaspreet ‘Jazim’ Sharma: The entertainment industry is becoming a tough space, and music is not untouched

Singer Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma, is currently navigating a diverse musical soundscape, balancing devotional tracks, indie singles, and an upcoming concert series. Throughout this evolution, he remains grounded in a simple philosophy: “Creativity should come from the heart, not from a formula.” Singer Jazim Sharma

For Sharma, the ghazal remains his favourite. "I want to take ghazal into spaces where people don’t normally expect to hear it," he explains. "My dream is that someone who has never listened to a ghazal says, 'I didn’t know I could connect with this kind of music.'"



When it comes to making Urdu-heavy classical poetry accessible to a digital-first Gen Z audience, he notes, 'I don’t believe we need to simplify poetry so much that it loses its beauty. Sometimes, one beautiful line can make a young person curious enough to discover the entire ghazal; so I try my best to keep it on point with Gen Z also in mind maybe that’s why they tag me as the Modern Prince of Ghazals.'"

Regarding the challenge of balancing projects like the Jai Radha Madhav remix, his new indie single, and his concert series, Mehfilizm, he says, “I feel it's a very competitive time and being a singer if you can’t experiment and explore you will be left behind. The entertainment industry is turning into a tough spot and music is not untouched. Too much music is happening in every space. You have to find your own audience, that is the challenge.”

Unlike composing for standalone singles, working on film projects like Shehar Tere required a different mindset for him. "You are not only telling your own story. You are serving the story, the character, and the emotion of that particular scene," says Sharma. “Screen music teaches you to listen to the story first and then create.”

His approach to live performance is deeply intimate. "Whether I am singing in front of 100 people or 10,000, I try to sing as if I am speaking directly to one person," he shares. “If the emotion is real, the audience feels it.”

On a concluding note, he adds, "Never take your voice for granted. For me, consistency matters more than quantity. Riyaz doesn’t always have to be hours and hours; sometimes even a focused session is enough to keep the connection alive."