Planning a destination wedding with 50 guests? Wedding planners share the tips you'll definitely need

Destination weddings have steadily gained popularity, signaling a shift from the traditional Great Indian Wedding to intimate celebrations at dream locations. Surrounded by family and friends who truly matter, couples are embracing smaller guest lists while still aiming for larger-than-life experiences. Celebrating with just 50 guests lets them create magical moments without worrying about stretching their budgets for a bigger crowd. Destination weddings for 50 guests are the perfect playground for glamour, whimsy and cosy settings for a dream wedding.(BigWish Events and Knots by Deva Jain)

According to WedMeGood’s 5th Annual Wedding Report 2025, destination weddings are on the rise, accounting for 1 in 4 weddings, with more than 60% of weddings over INR 1 crore being hosted at dream locations. Average destination wedding budgets now reach INR 58 lakh, reflecting couples’ preference for personalised, experience-led celebrations. According to Mehak Shahani, Co-Founder of WedMeGood, Indian weddings are transforming not in scale alone, but in meaning. "They are becoming personal, experiential, culturally rooted, and tech-enabled; all at once,” she says.

Top 10 tips for planning your 50-guest destination wedding

1. Prioritise guest convenience

With a guest list of 50, everyone can feel like a VIP. Start by prioritising their experience: ensure easy travel options, direct flights, trains, or short drives for those coming from the same city. Create a detailed travel guide covering all options so guests enjoy a stress-free journey, leaving you free to focus on celebrations without last-minute hassles.

2. Set a realistic budget

This is one of the most crucial planning steps. A clear budget helps you choose the right venue, accommodation, décor, and more. Break down every wedding element and assign a specific budget to each. This approach ensures smarter planning, prevents overspending, and keeps all aspects of your celebration aligned.

3. Pick the right venue

The smartest way to design a destination wedding is to choose a venue that can host multiple events and comfortably accommodate your guests. “Multiple event spaces in one property are a huge advantage, especially for multi-day celebrations. It makes everything feel seamless and intimate,” says Geetanjali Borkar, wedding designer and founder of Styling by Geetanjali. With everyone in one place, you capture the feel of a big Indian wedding while keeping all festivities under one roof.

Destination weddings for smaller guest lists allow the luxury to splurge on decor!(Styling by Geetanjali)

4. Plan for weather and season

No matter how beautiful the location, the wrong season can disrupt your plans. Check local climate trends and avoid extremely hot months that could affect outdoor events. Always plan for rain, snow, or other seasonal surprises to ensure your big day stays perfect regardless of the elements.

5. Coordinate accommodation

Centralised accommodation is the smartest way to manage your guests. Planning for everyone to stay at the same venue as the celebrations removes the hassle of coordinating transport between events. Guests also find it easier to join late-night and early-morning celebrations when their rooms are nearby.

6. Local vendor ecosystem and support

Reliable local vendors save time, reduce costs, and add authenticity to your wedding. “Strong local vendors for décor, catering, and logistics reduce stress and prevent unnecessary imports. It makes execution smooth and cost-effective,” says wedding planner Anusha Mota, founder of BigWish Events.

Choose vendors familiar with the area who can handle last-minute adjustments gracefully.

7. Simplify transportation

Having pre-planned, coordinated transport from airports and railway stations to the destination, as well as streamlined departures, makes travel simple for guests and hosts. This approach ensures everyone arrives together, leaves together, and enjoys a smooth, stress-free experience.

8. Focus on guest experience

Small touches go a long way when it comes to weddings. Welcome kits with personalised details, well-designed itineraries, and on-ground help desks ensure guests feel cared for and informed. These thoughtful elements transform a destination wedding from just an event into a wedding saga nobody will forget.

Destination weddings are the perfect excuse to get whimsical with decor!(Knots by Deva Jain)

9. Evaluate budget-friendly extras and options before finalising

Checking costs across accommodation, décor, vendor sourcing, and hospitality ensures the location is scenic yet cost-efficient. “Comparing stay, vendor sourcing, décor feasibility, and hospitality costs ensures the location is both scenic and cost-efficient. Couples often miss these details,” says Deva Jain, wedding designer and planner at Knots by Deva Jain. Planning with these extras in mind lets you elevate the wedding without overspending.

10. Enjoy every moment

With all the planning and heavy lifting done, don’t forget to truly immerse yourself in the celebrations. With a guest list as small as 50, this becomes a luxury you can genuinely savour.

Planning a destination wedding with 50 guests is all about intimate events, larger-than-life décor, and the joy of a small gathering with big, fun celebrations. It’s a Great Indian Wedding, just with fewer people, crafted to make every moment feel like an experience of a lifetime.

