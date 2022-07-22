Prez poll: 8 MLAs in Bihar cross-vote, BJP ‘thanks’ RJD members

At least eight MLAs of opposition parties in Bihar cross-voted in favour of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a comparison of party-wise tally in the state assembly and the votes polled by the two contestants in the fray shows.

The electoral college for the presidential election comprises members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) in the states and the members of the two houses of Parliament.

In Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM (S) four and one Independent. BJP’s Subhash Singh did not vote as he was admitted to a hospital. Of the two votes that were declared invalid in Bihar, one is said to be from the BJP, bringing the NDA tally to 125.

However, Murmu managed to get 133 votes from Bihar assembly while the opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha got just 106.

There were 241 votes cast in the 243-member Assembly, the strength of which was recently reduced to 242 after the termination of membership of RJD MLA Anant Singh following his conviction and sentence in an Arms Act case.

“Thanks to all the eight RJD legislators who voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu on the call of Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha for conscience voting,” tweeted Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

The Constitutional mandate of “secret ballot” permits MPs and MLAs to defy the party line and vote according to their conscience.

However, Lalit Yadav, chief whip of the RJD in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, said there was no cross-voting from the party, as per his knowledge. “Leaders from some other parties may have done cross-voting. No such instance in the RJD has come to light,” he said.

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said there was neither any claim about any party member having done cross-voting nor there was ever any inkling. “All the members together went to vote and voted for the Opposition nominee. There was no discussion on any party legislator having any inclination for the NDA nominee, even though everyone knew the numbers did not favour the Opposition,” he said.

Constitutional expert and senior advocate Vinod Kanth said it is a case of “res ipsa loquitur” (facts speak for themselves). “In the President’s election, no whip is issued and no EVM is used. It is a secret ballot. Therefore, the results are the only indicator,” he said.

