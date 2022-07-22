Prez poll: 8 MLAs in Bihar cross-vote, BJP ‘thanks’ RJD members
At least eight MLAs of opposition parties in Bihar cross-voted in favour of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a comparison of party-wise tally in the state assembly and the votes polled by the two contestants in the fray shows.
The electoral college for the presidential election comprises members of legislative assemblies (MLAs) in the states and the members of the two houses of Parliament.
In Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM (S) four and one Independent. BJP’s Subhash Singh did not vote as he was admitted to a hospital. Of the two votes that were declared invalid in Bihar, one is said to be from the BJP, bringing the NDA tally to 125.
However, Murmu managed to get 133 votes from Bihar assembly while the opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha got just 106.
There were 241 votes cast in the 243-member Assembly, the strength of which was recently reduced to 242 after the termination of membership of RJD MLA Anant Singh following his conviction and sentence in an Arms Act case.
“Thanks to all the eight RJD legislators who voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu on the call of Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha for conscience voting,” tweeted Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.
The Constitutional mandate of “secret ballot” permits MPs and MLAs to defy the party line and vote according to their conscience.
However, Lalit Yadav, chief whip of the RJD in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, said there was no cross-voting from the party, as per his knowledge. “Leaders from some other parties may have done cross-voting. No such instance in the RJD has come to light,” he said.
Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said there was neither any claim about any party member having done cross-voting nor there was ever any inkling. “All the members together went to vote and voted for the Opposition nominee. There was no discussion on any party legislator having any inclination for the NDA nominee, even though everyone knew the numbers did not favour the Opposition,” he said.
Constitutional expert and senior advocate Vinod Kanth said it is a case of “res ipsa loquitur” (facts speak for themselves). “In the President’s election, no whip is issued and no EVM is used. It is a secret ballot. Therefore, the results are the only indicator,” he said.
-
A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said.
-
NAAC team relish lunch made by PhD scholars of Lucknow University
A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council interacted with parents, teachers and students of Lucknow University on Friday, the second day of their three-day visit, and enquired about facilities provided by the varsity. An eight-member NAAC team is visiting Lucknow University for evaluation and grading of the century-old varsity. The team went to Kailash Mahila Hostel and had lunch prepared by the PhD scholars of Golden Jubilee Girls Hostel.
-
Bengal teacher recruitment case: ED says ₹20 crore seized from minister's aide
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it seized cash worth ₹20 crore after raiding a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the case, PTI reported. The probe agency carried out coordinated searches at the premises of Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, state education minister Paresh Adhikary, MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and others.
-
Women firefighters in Kalyan break new barriers
The twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will now have 15 women firefighters to deal with disasters like tree fall, fire, building collapse and rescue operations. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has enrolled the 15 fire fighters in their squad recently on a contract basis. This is the first time that the KDMC has enrolled women as firefighters. Sonal Gengaje, 27 was selected for the training and also worked in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from August 2021.
-
3 booked for woman’s death following slab collapse in Bhiwandi building
More than three months after a 40-year-old Bhiwandi woman died after a part of a balcony of a room adjacent to The woman, Gulshan Bano Sagir Ansari's collapsed on her, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against three persons on Friday. Four other family members including her husband, Sagir Ansari (44), son Sadaf (14) and granddaughter Sarvar (2) and a guest had suffered injuries. All of them are residents of Azadnagar in Bhiwandi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics