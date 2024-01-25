Probe ordered against govt doc as infant dies after being shifted to his pvt clinic

The Bihar health department Tuesday ordered an inquiry to probe the involvement of health staff, including a paediatrician posted at the Biharsharif sadar (district) hospital in Nalanda district for conniving to forcefully take away a newborn from the hospital to the doctor’s private clinic, said health officials on Wednesday. A paediatrician at the district hospital allegedly colluded with some nursing staff and ASHA workers to force the discharge of the newborn from the hospital and get the infant to his private clinic. (Representative Image)

The infant, discharged from the private clinic on January 21 with Ambu bag support, a hand-held manual resuscitator to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately, died immediately on removal of the ventilation support, said the infant’s grandfather, Rajesh Paswan, a motor vehicle driver at Rahui block in Nalanda district.

The doctor at the sick and newborn care unit of the district hospital allegedly colluded with some nursing staff at the hospital and accredited social health activists (ASHA), mandated to promote institutional delivery for the safety of mother and infant, to force the discharge of the newborn from the government hospital and get the infant to his private clinic late on January 17.

Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, constituted an inquiry and asked Nalanda district magistrate Shashank Shubhankar, who visited the district hospital on Wednesday, to personally oversee the probe. The matter was detected through active surveillance at the command and control system, developed as part of the Mukhyamantri Digital Health Yojana at the state health headquarters in Patna.

Dr Ashok Kumar, deputy superintendent of the Biharsharif district hospital, however, claimed that the relatives of the patient, Divya Kumari, 21, who underwent caesarean or C-section (surgical delivery of a baby through an incision in the mother’s abdomen and uterus) procedure wanted to take the child to a private clinic for treatment and had made a written request to the hospital authorities.

“We normally refer our patients to the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, a government medical college in Nalanda. However, we cannot stop anyone from taking their patient anywhere else for treatment. In the instant case, the relatives gave us a signed statement that they wanted to take the newborn from our hospital to a private centre,” said Dr Kumar.

Rajesh Paswan, Kumari’s father, however, said he was forced to sign the document stating that he volunteered to shift his grandson from the government hospital to a private clinic.

“Within 5-10 minutes of my grandson’s admission to the SNCU at the district hospital, three ASHAs at the Biharsharif sadar hospital took my grandson to a private clinic of the same doctor who was also managing the SNCU at the government hospital. I paid around ₹55,000 to the doctor, in addition to ₹10,000 on investigations, for the treatment of my grandson, who did not survive,” said Paswan.

A senior officer of the health department said, “We will issue a showcause notice to the doctor and proceed against all those involved in the tragic episode post completion of our preliminary inquiry. We will not spare the guilty.”

“A person who’s dying had no choice... I was then forced to sign the paper, stating that I volunteered to shift my grandson from the district hospital to a private centre,” said Paswan, adding: “There is clearly a racket of weaning away patients from government facilities to private clinics in connivance with government staff and doctors.”

The state health department was firm on taking action in the case.

The department, he said, was firm to deal with more such unscrupulous elements in the government system who were colluding with touts to waylay patients from government facilities to private centres.