Protests over The Kashmir Files movie in Bihar assembly
PATNA: The Bihar assembly was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation or CPI-ML lawmakers got into the Well of the House and tore the tickets given to legislators to watch The Kashmir Files movie.
Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad on March 17 invited all legislators to watch the film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s. The invitation came a day after the state government exempted the film from tax.
Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members first refused the tickets for the film. Later CPI-ML members tore the tickets and protested saying the movie was made to polarise the country on communal lines and would not be allowed. “This is a ticket of hatred, as the film targets Muslims,” said CPI-ML lawmaker Mehboob Alam.
RJD lawmaker Rampreet Sada said atrocities cannot be seen in terms of religion. Another RJD legislator, Rakesh Roshan, questioned the message the government wanted to give to society through the film. “Had there been a film on unemployment, malnutrition, or illiteracy, it would have been better.”
Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s repeatedly requested the members to take their seats and comment after watching the film. But the protests continued and forced the adjournment of the House.
Minister Jibesh Kumar said the film only depicts the bitter truth and the Opposition was opposing it as part of an agenda.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics