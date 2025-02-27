Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Police demolishes illegally constructed houses of drug peddlers in Patiala, Rupnagar

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 09:34 PM IST

Punjab Police demolishes illegally constructed houses of drug peddlers in Patiala, Rupnagar

Chandigarh, Punjab Police, with the help of the local administration, on Thursday demolished illegally constructed houses of two drug peddlers in Patiala and Rupnagar districts, an official said.

Punjab Police demolishes illegally constructed houses of drug peddlers in Patiala, Rupnagar
Punjab Police demolishes illegally constructed houses of drug peddlers in Patiala, Rupnagar

The operation was carried out as part of the state government's ongoing action against the drug menace.

In Patiala, police teams, under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Patiala, took stern action against a notorious and habitual drug smuggler identified as Rinky, a resident of Rodi Kut Mohalla in Patiala.

The notorious drug smuggler Rinky has been facing at least 10 FIRs, registered between 2016 and 2024, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh said the house of the drug peddler, which was an illegal construction, was demolished by Patiala Police as per the demolition orders issued by the district administration.

"The police are committed to taking stern action against drug smugglers, and such strict actions will continue to be taken in the future against serial drug offenders," he said.

In Rupnagar, police and administration demolished the illegally constructed house of drug smugglers identified as Salim Mohammad and his wife Asha.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and SSP Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana said that following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a campaign was launched against drug smugglers in Rupnagar.

The SSP stated that both the husband and wife, residents of village Sadabrat in Rupnagar, are habitual drug peddlers and have been facing three criminal cases each under the NDPS Act.

Both are involved in the drug business, and in these cases, ganja and narcotic powder were recovered from the couple.

SSP Khurana further added that the accused couple had constructed an illegal house using drug money, which was demolished by the Municipal Council, Rupnagar, with the help of the police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On