Home / Cities / Patna News / Purnia becomes first district in Bihar to launch menstrual hygiene management plan
patna news

Purnia becomes first district in Bihar to launch menstrual hygiene management plan

District magistrate Rahul Kumar said with the cooperation of NGOs and UNICEF, the management plan first succeeded in the Kasba block, where it started as a pilot project in April last year
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Mar 09, 2022 10:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAditya Nath Jha

PURNIA: Purnia become the first Bihar district to launch an action plan for menstruation hygiene management on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, officials said.

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has also approved a proposal of the district administration for toilets at 200 government schools in Purnia to promote menstrual hygiene.

Purnia district magistrate Rahul Kumar said that with the cooperation of NGOs and UNICEF, the management plan first succeeded in the Kasba block, where it started as a pilot project in April last year. He added that the NITI Aayog has allotted 4 crore for health and nutrition, growth monitoring devices, the toilets and to strengthen 237 panchayat libraries in the district.

Nav Astitwa Foundation founder Amrita Singh that they started the management in Kasba and within 11 months, they succeeded. “We have 300 master trainers,” she said. Singh added that there was some hesitancy during the first few weeks of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out