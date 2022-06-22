Home / Cities / Patna News / Quash FIRs, free students arrested during Agnipath stir: RJD
patna news

Quash FIRs, free students arrested during Agnipath stir: RJD

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has demanded immediate roll-back of Agnipath short service scheme for the armed forces and quashing of FIRs lodged against the protesting youths during the agitation
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav with former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav march towards Raj Bhawan demanding roll-back of the Agnipath scheme on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav with former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav march towards Raj Bhawan demanding roll-back of the Agnipath scheme on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has demanded immediate roll-back of Agnipath short service scheme for the armed forces and quashing of FIRs lodged against the protesting youths during the agitation.

Yadav was talking to reporters on Wednesday after leading a march legislative assembly campus to Raj Bhawan and submitting a memorandum to Governor.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Youngsters across the nation are upset over the launch of the Agnipath scheme. It is believed that the scheme could render 75% of the soldiers unemployed after four years. It is a matter of grave concern. We demand that all the FIRs registered against the protesting youth should be quashed and they should be released from prison,” he said.

“They must not mess with the future of the youth at any cost. The questions that we had raised are not being answered. People are very upset. If these people have to feel unsure about their own future, how are they going to defend the border?” Yadav said.

Other leaders, including Yadav’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also joined this march.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the march.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-headed NDA's presidential candidate.

    Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu

    Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.

  • Smith said that South Africa have to decide to what extent they can involve the player in the buildup.&nbsp;

    Smith doubts whether in-form senior batter will fit in SA's T20 WC squad

    Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.

  • Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.

  • Firefighting units are seen next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

    Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

    Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was "a total of 126 people on board" the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

  • Brijesh Pathak, deputy chief minister, Uttar Pradesh, participated in&nbsp;Yoga activities in Prayagraj, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

    ‘Ghat Par Yog’ organised in over 100 places in India on occasion of Yoga day

    Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Ghat Par Yog' event. Union minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, and former Union minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also participated in ‘Ghat Par Yog’ events on the ghats of Ganga.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out