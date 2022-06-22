Quash FIRs, free students arrested during Agnipath stir: RJD
Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has demanded immediate roll-back of Agnipath short service scheme for the armed forces and quashing of FIRs lodged against the protesting youths during the agitation.
Yadav was talking to reporters on Wednesday after leading a march legislative assembly campus to Raj Bhawan and submitting a memorandum to Governor.
“We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Youngsters across the nation are upset over the launch of the Agnipath scheme. It is believed that the scheme could render 75% of the soldiers unemployed after four years. It is a matter of grave concern. We demand that all the FIRs registered against the protesting youth should be quashed and they should be released from prison,” he said.
“They must not mess with the future of the youth at any cost. The questions that we had raised are not being answered. People are very upset. If these people have to feel unsure about their own future, how are they going to defend the border?” Yadav said.
Other leaders, including Yadav’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also joined this march.
The Congress, however, distanced itself from the march.
