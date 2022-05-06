Reconstructed MG Setu to become fully operational by June 1st week
The reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu on river Ganga, which is the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar, will become fully operational from the first week of June, state’s road construction department (RCD) minister Nitin Nabin said on Friday.
“Final touches are being given to the eastern flank of the bridge, being reconstructed by the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) under the Prime Minister’s package to Bihar, before its formal inauguration by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has given his consent for the function. Chief minister Nitish Kumar will be requested to grace the occasion,” said Nabin.
The western flank of the 5.57-km-long bridge in two lanes was opened for traffic by Gadkari on July 31, 2020. However, it was unable to tackle the load of traffic that often led to heavy traffic jams on the bridge.
The nearest bridge for heavy vehicles to cross river Ganga is in Bhojpur, which is around 35 km west of the MG Setu, and the rail-cum-road bridge, JP Setu in Patna, is off-limits for goods careers.
“The Union minister is likely to review various ongoing projects in the state on May 31, during which the RCD would raise the demand for formal approval of extension of Purvanchal Expressway from Buxar to Bhagalpur under Bharat Mala Phase-II. Besides, we will also request the Central government to expedite the process for building Raxaul-Haldia expressway via Patna and preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) of Naubatpur-Aurangabad four-lane road,” said the RCD minister.
Functionaries of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries and truckers’ association are also eagerly waiting for the inauguration, who say frequent traffic jams on MG Setu and subsequently high consumption of fuel have taken a toll on their businesses. “Cost of transportation has gone up due to frequent choking of traffic on MG Setu,” said president of Bihar Truck Owners’ Association, Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh.
The MoRTH has awarded the reconstruction of the 39-year-old cantilever MG Setu over the river Ganga to the Afcons Infrastructure limited at the cost of ₹1,742 crore in 2017 and the work began in the month of June the same year. Initially, the project was to complete by November 2018. However, the deadlines had to be deferred for multiple reasons, including the prevalence of Covid pandemic.
Inaugurated as the longest bridge on any river in India by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1982, Mahatma Gandhi Setu has been in repair mode since 1999 and it remained so till 2016, until the remained the Central government approved its reconstruction plan.
About ₹250 crore is said to have been spent on the repair of the bridge whose original construction cost was ₹87 crore.
PIL on mining lease aimed at destabilising my govt, Soren tells HC
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mine lease to himself, has submitted before the high court that the public interest litigation in the matter has been filed by his political rivals to “destabilise the democratically elected state government” headed by him. The matter was deferred, petitioner's counsel Rajiv Kumar said.
Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29. Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary, people aware of the matter said. According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence. Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994.
Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct. The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8. As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional.
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
