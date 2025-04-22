Reilway police rescue 6 children, arrest 2 traffickers from Gaya-Chennai Express

The railway police arrested two traffickers and rescued six children from Gaya-Chennai Express at Dehri-on-Sone station in Bihar on Monday, officials said. The rescued children told police that the traffickers had given some amount of money to their families and assured them of a lucrative salary. (Representational image)

The two arrested child traffickers have been identified as Ravi Kumar (23) of Maigra in Gaya and Devnarayan Oraon (35) of Ranadih in Rohtas district, and they were taking the children to Chennai to work as labourers.

The children, in the 13-15 years age group, belonged to poor families of scheduled caste Bhuiyan community. Five of them were residents of Naxal affected villages falling under Maigra police station area in Gaya district and one from Rohtas district.

The rescued children told police that the traffickers had given some amount of money to their families and assured them of a lucrative salary.

Superintendent of police (SP), Rail, Patna, Amritendu Shekar Thakur said the operation was carried out by a joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in coordination with the children’s right organisation Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

The team was led by Dehri GRP station house officer (SHO) Sayeeda Khatoon.

A case under section 143(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 70 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the traffickers. The provisions invite imprisonment for a term not less than 14 years but may extend to life imprisonment and fine also.

The rescued children were handed over to the Child Line, Rohtas, the SP said.

