Remand home inmate dies, mob attacks police

A mob on Wednesday attacked police and damaged CCTV cameras in protest against the death of a boy lodged at the remand home for juveniles at Gaighat in Patna City.

The remand home’s superintendent, Ajay Kumar, said, “A month ago, the boy was lodged here in connection with an Arms Act case. On Tuesday evening,four inmates were being released. The boy in question also came out of the gate and tried to escape after pushing police forces deputed at the gate. During the escape, he fainted and fell down on the ground. We took him to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, where he died. The incident was recorded in CCTV camera at the gate.”

After the incident, a mob laid siege to the remand home and attacked police force and damaged the CCTV footage. Some policemen were also injured in the incident, Kumar said.

The boy’s father, Jitendra Kumar, said his son was fine on Tuesday morning, when he spoke to him. “But he complained about being assaulted by some inmates. I came to know about the incident around 8 pm on Tuesday evening. When I came to the NMCH, I saw my son had head injuries and was bleeding coming from the neck. He was dead by then,” he said.

Child activist Krishna Deo Mishra, a former member of juvenile justice board, alleged gross negligence on the part of the remand home administration. “How it is possible that the inmate tried to escape in the presence of tight security? This is not the first incident. On October 6, an inmate had escaped from the home. Strong action should be taken against the officials concerned in this regard,” he said.