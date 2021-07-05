Renowned physician Dr Bijoy Choudhary passes away

Renowned physician Dr Bijoy Choudhary passed away at a Patna hospital on Saturday after battling cancer for more than six years.

Son of a famous lawyer of Patna high court late L K Choudhury, Dr Choudhary leaves behind his wife Dr Poonam Choudhary ( former professor and principal of Sri Arvind Mahila College).

Dr Choudhary did his schooling at St Xavier’s High school, Patna and got his MBBS degree from Prince of Wales Medical College, Patna. He pursued higher studies in London, United Kingdom, where he worked at several hospitals for almost a decade.

After coming back to India he worked at Tripolia Hospital in Patna for more than 25 years.

New regional director of RBI

Sanjiv Dayal has taken over as the new Regional Director of the Reserve Bank of India, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Dayal was previously in-charge of Ranchi office.

He started his career in 1988 and has also worked in various regional offices as well as the Central office of RBI.

Dayal hails from Patna and did his schooling from St. Michael High school. He holds a Master’s degree in History from Delhi University