The Bihar Revenue Service Association (BIRSA), which represents circle officers, have locked horn with departmental minister and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar SInha. Revenue officers’ body alleges humiliation by dy CM Sinha, writes to CM

The BIRSA in a letter written to chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday and made public on Saturday, has alleged public humiliation of officers by the deputy CM during district-level public grievance programmes. The BIRSA threatened if such humiliation are not stopped immediately, its officers would be forced to boycott such programmes in future.

Since, after assuming charge of the department, had held public dialogues in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea, where he listened to citizens’ complaints in the presence of departmental officers. The interactions are aimed at redressing public grievances, have reportedly led to the public exposure of alleged irregularities by circle officers and staff, triggering resentment within the department.

The association accused the minister of using derogatory language against officers on public platforms and social media, alleging that administrative norms are being ignored in the pursuit of instant popularity.

It objected to remarks allegedly made during public hearings such as “We will suspend you on the spot,” “Answer here in front of the public,” and “Immediate decisions will be taken.”

The association claimed that principles of natural justice, constitutional safeguards under Articles 14 and 21, service rules, and established administrative procedures are being bypassed. The letter also expressed disappointment that during these public interactions, the minister allegedly discredits the work of previous ministers and senior officials, despite the NDA being in power for most of the past two decades, creating an impression that earlier administrations were entirely ineffective.

The deputy CM, who feigned ignorance about such letter, made it clear that “he will not succumb to any pressure and that action will be taken against those who engage in wrongdoing.”

Addressing mediapersons on Sturday, Sinha stated that the time for warning land mafia and brokers is over; now is the time for action.

He directed them to take full cognizance of such cases and file FIRs upon receiving accurate information. Instructions have been given for direct legal action against land mafia, brokers, and middlemen in all circles.

“If the circle officers fail to take action, the department will take action against them,” he said and stated that some people in the department who sympathise with the land mafia will not be spared if they do not mend their ways.

Regarding the allegations of insulting and abusing members of the Revenue Service Association, Sinha said that in public interactions, no one is abused or insulted.