Revenue officers resume strike, land records related work grinds to a halt

Routine revenue related works, issuance of caste and residential certificates and other essential work at the circle offices across Bihar came to grinding halt on Monday as circle officers (COs), revenue officers (ROs) and other revenue staff from nearly all 537 circles resumed their indefinite strike.

The earlier strike was called off on February 7.

The agitation, spearheaded by the Bihar Revenue Service Association United (BiRSA-U), resumed after the striking officials and employees, numbering around 1,200, accused the state government of failing to honour assurances given by deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during talks that ended the previous round of protests.

The officers had first launched an indefinite strike on February 2 over the state cabinet’s January 29 decision to create the new post of Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer (SDRO) at par with Deputy Collector Land Reforms (DCLR) — a move they say dilutes the promotional prospects and functional autonomy of the Bihar revenue service cadre, which was carved out separately in 2010.

The strike was called off on February 7 following direct negotiations with Sinha, who also holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio. During those discussions the deputy chief minister reportedly promised to examine the union’s core demands — chiefly the scrapping of the SDRO post and restoration of exclusive rights to DCLR positions for revenue service officers — and to form a mechanism for speedy resolution.

BiRSA-U president Anand Kumar said they resorted to strike work as the government refused to honour its promises. “We suspended the strike in good faith after the deputy chief minister gave his word. Eight months have passed since some of these issues first surfaced and nothing concrete has happened. The cabinet decision stands, our cadre is being undermined, and field officers continue to face humiliation and arbitrary transfers. We had no choice but to resume the stir,” Kumar said.

The impact has been immediate and widespread. Mutation (dakhil-kharij), land measurement surveys, issuance of caste and residence certificates and resolution of boundary disputes have come to a near standstill in most districts. Farmers waiting to update records before the rabi harvest or to secure crop loans are among the hardest hit, with long queues forming outside shuttered circle offices in rural blocks.

Sinha reacted sharply to the renewed action of the agitating staff. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat on Monday afternoon, the deputy chief minister said that the government would not bend to what he described as attempts to create “pressure tactics” or “mafia-backed disruptions.”

“If they wish to serve, they must come with the spirit of a public servant — go among the people, follow lawful orders and deliver services,” Sinha said. “The days of unchecked influence and intimidation are over. We are bringing transparency to the revenue system and some people are clearly uncomfortable with that.”

During the past phase of the strike, the department had invoked “no work, no pay” rule for the striking officers and issued instructions to the district magistrates to deduct salaries for strike days, recover official vehicles, office keys and record-room access from absent officers. Sinha added that block development officers (BDOs) and other available staff would be given additional charge of circle-level duties to keep essential services running. “If the officers do not return, suspension proceedings will begin and fresh appointments will be made where necessary,” he warned.

The department had earlier constituted a three-member committee — headed by the principal secretary and including an additional secretary and a BiRSA representative — to look into promotion-related grievances and service conditions. Sinha appealed to the striking officers to rejoin duty and said the government remained open to “genuine and rule-based” dialogue.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister used the occasion to highlight what he called major gains in the first 100 days of the department under the present dispensation. He pointed to the introduction of strict timelines for mutation (14 days for uncontested cases, down from 35), online applications through the BiharBhumi portal with CSC support in every circle office, fixed deadlines for land measurement (7 days for undisputed cases, 11 for disputed), curbs on police interference in civil land disputes, launch of “Operation Bhumi Dakhil Dehni” for SC-ST plot possession, digitisation of old records with e-signatures, weekly jan sunwais in circle offices, and a crackdown on forged documents and middlemen.

“People are finally seeing a responsive and time-bound revenue administration. That is why we will not allow work to stop,” Sinha asserted.

As the standoff triggered yet again, senior officials say behind-the-scenes efforts are under way to reopen talks. For thousands of citizens waiting on land paperwork, however, the immediate question is whether cooler heads will prevail before the disruption drags on any longer.