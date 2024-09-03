RJD appoints Bima Bharti as vice president ahead of Tejashwi’s ‘Abhar Yatra’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominated former Bihar minister Bima Bharti as its state vice-president on Tuesday, ahead of leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Abhar Yatra’ starting September 10. Bima Bharti with Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo)

Bharti’s elevation in the party is significant, as she had lost both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections this year after switching over from the Janata Dal (United) or JD-U. “A win or loss does not affect any leader’s position in the RJD. It is commitment that matters. That is what makes Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav different. Once Laluji gave her the blessings, that will remain for her and help her bounce back,” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said that Bharti’s elevation was also a message for party hoppers. Last month, RJD leader Shyam Razak left the RJD and later joined the JD-U. Razak started off from the RJD but left it to join the JD-U before he again decided to get back to his original party, but not for long.

“Such leaders will be doomed. By making Bharti, a woman, the vice president, RJD has sent the right message that the party will reward committed workers,” Birendra said.

Bharti, a three-time JD (U) MLA of Rupauli, resigned from the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and joined RJD to contest the Parliamentary elections.

Tejashwi is scheduled to travel to Samastipur, the native district of Karpoori Thakur. Through direct communication with the people, Tejashwi hopes to strengthen his position and gain support ahead of the polls.

Union minister of sate for home affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the Yatra will not have any effect on the NDA. While talking with media persons he also said there is a significant gap between the words and actions of Tejashwi Yadav, and suggested that such discrepancies will no longer be tolerated by the people of Bihar.

“Tejashwi can travel anywhere and stay anywhere... People now know everything about him,” said Rai.