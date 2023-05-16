Home / Cities / Patna News / RJD member shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna, probe underway: Police

Avinash Kumar
May 16, 2023

In a tragic incident, a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kiran Kumar, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Monday, triggering protests by his supporters on Tuesday, police said.

The supporters of Kiran blocked the Hajipur-Mahnar road disrupting vehicular traffic and demanded action. (Representative file image)

Police said the incident took place when Kiran was returning home to Ramdauli village after attending a marriage function.

As soon as he reached Amer village area, unidentified assailants intercepted him, shot him twice and fled from the spot.

Kiran succumbed to his injury during treatment.

On Tuesday morning, Kiran’s supporters including former RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan from Mahua reached the hospital where the body was brought for post mortem.

The former lawmaker demanded immediate arrest of those involved.

“Kiran was an old party member and currently active for party work. Two decades ago, Kiran’s father Satrughan Rai was also murdered by someone”, he said.

The supporters of Kiran blocked the Hajipur-Mahnar road disrupting vehicular traffic and demanded action against the culprits, police said.

Commenting on the incident, Vaishali SP Raviranjan Kumar said it is difficult to say anything as of now as police are investigating the matter.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

