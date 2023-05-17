Home / Cities / Patna News / RLJD chief Upendra Kushwaha’s security upgraded to Z category after IB report

RLJD chief Upendra Kushwaha’s security upgraded to Z category after IB report

ByVijay Swaroop
May 17, 2023 03:16 PM IST

Kushwaha had parted ways with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and formed his new party, RLJD, in February

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha’s security has been upgraded to Z category, a union ministry of home affairs (MHA) order stated on Tuesday.

The MHA order to beef up Kushwaha’s security comes on the back of a threat perception report by the IB. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)
This development comes two months after he was provided with Y category security by the central government on March 9.

The MHA order to beef up Kushwaha’s security comes on the back of a threat perception report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

From now on, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will provide Z-category security to the RLJD chief in Bihar and Delhi.

A total of 33 security guards will be deployed for his Z-category security. As many as ten armed static guards will be present at his house, six round-the-clock PSOs, 12-armed escort commandos in three shifts, two watchers in one shift, and three trend drivers will be present round the clock.

Z category security has been assigned to members of the Indo-Tibetan Police, CRPF and even the Delhi Police. In addition to the entourage, an escort car is also available for enhanced security.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

