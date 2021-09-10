Ropeway to reach the top of Bihar’s Mandar hill to be launched soon

Visiting sites atop Mandar hill in Bihar’s Banka will now be easier as the state tourism department is all set to launch a recently developed ropeway at the 700-foot-high Mandar.

The second such facility in the state after the ropeway at Ratnagiri hills at Rajgir in Nalanda. The Mandar ropeway‘s length is 377.36 metres and it’s expected to cover the distance from the ground to the top of Mandar hill within four minutes. Currently, it takes two hours to reach the top.

The airlift facility which eight cabins, each accommodating four persons at a time, has been developed at a cost of over ₹9 crore.

“Mandar draws a good number of Hindu pilgrims, especially during Shrawan months and on Shivratri festival. Even Jain devotees visit the hilltop. But travelling to the top of the hill is tough and exhausting. This is why people have been demanding for an airlift facility,” Narayan Prasad, tourism minister, said.

Now that the facility is ready, it will definitely make the journey more convenient and comfortable, he added.

The minister said that chief minister Nitish Kumar has been requested to launch it. “Once we get the green signal, date of launching will be announced,” he said.

Last Tuesday, a team of the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) had visited the site to review the project and submitted the status report. “And I will visit Banka to make a final review of the project,” he said.