Samrat bats for Centre and state coordination for Bihar growth in Delhi

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary during his Delhi visit shared Bihar’s development vision with senior leaders and policymakers and said that Bihar’s rapid development was a must to add pace to national growth and the time has come to do it unitedly and wholeheartedly. President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (@samrat4bjp)

“Bihar represents about 10% of the country’s population. The dream of a developed India cannot be fulfilled without the rapid development of Bihar,” he said, urging senior officials to play the role of a strong bridge between the Centre and the state government and to accelerate development plans and investments.

Addressing a special event organised at Ashoka Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on Thursday evening, the CM said that Bihar has made remarkable progress in the fields of infrastructure, power, connectivity and rural development, but it is necessary to work together continuously to give the state a new identity at the global level.

He said that the changes taking place in Bihar were now clearly visible. “Better infrastructure and connectivity give a sense of development to the people coming to the state. The government is striving to strengthen the tourism sector to give new identity to the cultural and historical heritage of Bihar,” he added.

He urged senior officials, policy-makers and stakeholders associated with various sectors that “a collective effort is needed for the making of a new Bihar through comprehensive transformation”.

He returned on Friday and paid a visit to former CM Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence for discussion on key issues. Sources said that the forthcoming Legislative Council elections might have figured during talks, as nine out of the 10 seats are set to go to the NDA.

At the Delhi function, Rajiv Gauba, member, NITI Aayog, said that there are “limitless possibilities” in Bihar, but the distance between possibilities and reality needs to be worked out through effective policy and better implementation.

Referring to the improvement in social indices such as infant and maternal mortality rate, he said that Bihar is now ready to take the flight of rapid development.

Manoj Kumar Singh, resident Commissioner and Investment Commissioner, Government of Bihar said that such events would play an important role in establishing better coordination between the state government and various sectors.

“Bihar is continuously working to create new possibilities in the field of investment, tourism, industry and social development,” he added.

Union ministers, including Giriraj Singh, Ram Nath Thakur Lalan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Rajbhushan Chaudhary; MPs Sanjay Jha, Ravi Shankar Prassad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy; senior leaders, policy makers and senior officials, attended the function.