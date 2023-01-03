Home / Cities / Patna News / Saran hooch tragedy probe handed over to CID

Saran hooch tragedy probe handed over to CID

patna news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 10:00 PM IST

More than 70 people died between December 13 and December 14 after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district.

Families of the deceased in Saran district. (HT Photo)
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: The probe into the Saran hooch tragedy was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday, police said.

“The prohibition unit under CID will inquiry into the hooch tragedy,” said police headquarters, additional director general (ADG) G S Gangwar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition on January 9 seeking an independent and SIT probe in the Saran hooch tragedy. The plea was filed by Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation through advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, seeking formulation of national action plan to curb the manufacturing, trading, and sale of illicit liquor.

The PIL further sought direction to the state government to adequately compensate the victims’ families because of its inaction rights of the people have been breached, jeopardised.

Till now, five people, including the key accused, identified as Rajesh Singh alias Doctor, have been arrested.

