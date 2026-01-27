School teacher arrested in Bihar over ‘anti-national’ slogan on Republic Day

A government school teacher was arrested from Bihar’s Supaul district on Monday for allegedly raising anti-national slogans during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The incident took place at Adarsh Middle School in Abhuar. The state’s education department has also initiated the departmental proceedings against the teacher. (Representative file photo)

Confirming the development, Supaul superintendent of police (SP) Sharath RS said a case has been lodged.

“We have lodged a case and the teacher has been arrested. The crime is serious and police will take stringent action against the teacher as per law”, he said.

According to the complaint, school headmaster Dhananjay Tiwari alleged that soon after the tricolour was hoisted, a high school teacher raised the slogan ‘Mr Jinnah Amar Rahe’ (Long live Mr Jinnah).

“The slogan was repeated. We tried to object but he didn’t stop,” the headmaster said, adding, “When I was left with no option, I informed the local police.”

“We will lodge the case under section 152 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” police said.

“Preliminary probe is underway”, the official said.

The state’s education department has also initiated the departmental proceedings against the teacher.

District education officer (DEO) Sangram Singh said, “We have asked the school to submit the report today and on the basis of the report further legal and departmental action will be initiated against the teacher.”