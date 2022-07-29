School weekly off row: Allies JD-U, BJP in face-off again
The row over hundreds of government schools in Bihar observing weekly offs on Friday instead of Sunday has taken a political hue and become the latest point of confrontation between two key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state — BJP and the JD (U).
Though Bihar’s education minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, who is from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U), has asked district education officers to submit a detailed list of schools which are closing on Fridays instead of Sundays, the party’s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha alleged some people are unnecessarily spoiling the cordial atmosphere in the state.
More than 500 government schools in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Friday as their weekly holiday instead of Sunday for years, without any government directive to this effect.
“Holiday in Urdu schools- Really important issue or trying to create unnecessary controversy...! Pratipada and Ashtami of every month are also holidays in Sanskrit colleges. If you do not know, then increase your knowledge by observing this calendar of Sanskrit University, please,” Kushwaha said in a tweet in Hindi.
He has also posted a calendar of Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya along with his tweet.
The JD(U) leader’s tweet was in response to BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha, who had said government holidays should not be on the basis of religion.
Several BJP leaders, including Bihar’s environment minister Neeraj Kumar Babloo, had termed the decision to close schools on Friday communal. “This is not correct. If there is a holiday on Sunday in the whole country, then it should be on Sunday. Now in the name of religion... sometimes in the name of Sanatan Dharma, give us a holiday on Tuesday, on Thursday we do worship, give us a holiday... This is not correct,” he had said.
Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “It is a tragedy that the so-called advocates of secularism end up resorting to religious appeasement for political survival.”
JD(U), however, found support from former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM-S, which said there should not be any politics on the children’s education. “Government’s agenda in Bihar under Nitish Kumar is to educate children and not to do politics. If the students are not coming on Friday, schools are being opened on Sunday. Why are questions not being raised on similar system in Jammu and Kashmir,” asked HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
-
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics