Shah visit may foment trouble, be on watch, Lalu tells RJD workers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said the upcoming visit of BJP leader and union home minister Amit Shah to Seemanchal, the northeastern part of Bihar with the sizeable Muslim population, could be used to vitiate the harmony in the state and urged party workers to remain cautious.

“The visit of Amit Shah in Seemanchal areas is for some purpose. They have mischief in their mind, but we need to be cautious. They want to create trouble to divert attention of the people,” he said while addressing RJD’s state council meeting at party office in Patna.

This was Prasad’s first appearance before party workers after a long spell of remaining confined to his residence due to multiple ailments.

Shah will address a rally in Purnia on September 23 as part of his two-day visit to the state.

Reiterating that he would never compromise with the BJP, Prasad exhorted workers to stay united and oust the BJP from power in the 2024 parliamentary polls. “CM Nitish Kumar is trying to unite the opposition parties. I, along with Kumar, would meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after the Bharat Jodo yatra concludes. We are all committed to uniting the opposition parties,” he said.

The RJD chief, in his short speech, shared his experience as a chief minister in the 1990s and urged RJD workers and leaders to visit common people, especially those from weaker sections, in rural areas and spend time with them. “When I was a CM, I used to visit households of the poor and interact with them. You all should do that so that people connect with you,” he said.

Earlier , RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh, who was re-elected for second term in the ongoing organisational polls, was given the certificate by the returning officer.

Speaking on the occasion, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary raised some eyebrows when he said that chief minister Nitish Kumar should make way for deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to become the CM in 2025 as the JD(U) strongman (Kumar) had once said he would be opening an ashram after 2025 polls.

Tejashwi Yadav urged party workers to not show any kind of arrogance or dominating attitude so that people have good impression about the present Grand Alliance government.