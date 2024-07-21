Smoke in Bihar Sampark Kranti Express caused due to extinguisher, say officials

Samastipur: An incident led to panic among passengers on board the New Delhi-bound Bihar Sampark Kranti Express (12565) on Sunday when a smoke-like substance filled one of the coaches while the train was stationed at the Samastipur platform. (Twitter Photo)

According to the spokesman of Samastipur rail division, the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express had arrived at Samastipur station at 9.21am and around 9.45am, just as the train was about to depart, a complaint about smoke in the general coach numbered 205056/C was received.

“Railway staff on the platform and the train promptly investigated the situation. It was discovered that a passenger had accidentally sat on a fire extinguisher, causing it to activate. The activation released dry chemical powder into the coach, alarming the passengers”, the railway authorities pointed out.

Sohan Rai, a passenger travelling in the affected coach, confirmed that there was no accident and that the disturbance was solely due to the chemical dispersal from a fire extinguisher.

Following a thorough inspection by the railway staff, no other issues were found, and the train was allowed to depart at approximately 10.28 am, said a railway official.