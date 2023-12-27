Snatchers responsible for death of woman arrested by Bihar GRP in Muzaffarpur

PATNA: The Bihar Government Railway Police (GRP) late on Tuesday evening arrested three alleged snatchers who were responsible for the death of a police sub-inspector (SI) aspirant, from Muzaffarpur, police said (Representative Photo)

The accused – Shaukat Ali, Ranjit Kumar Giri and Tabrez Alam, have been identified as members of a gang. According to the police, they have been involved in more than ten cases of mobile and chain snatching from running trains.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The accused snatched the purse and mobile of one Soloni Pandey (23), an SI aspirant, from the running Raxaul-Muzaffarpur train on which she travelling after it arrived at Sugauli station. The incident took place on December 17.

Pandey tried to catch the accused but fell at the station and was badly injured. According to the police, she lost her leg and hand after falling on the track and was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a week after the incident on Friday (December 22).

Following the incident, Bachchu Singh Meena, additional director general of police (Rail), constituted a special investigation team led by Muzaffarpur superintendent of police (Rail) Kumar Ashish to identify the miscreants.

“The SIT detained more than 40 suspects and interrogated them thoroughly. The SIT also collected CCTV footage from the railway station and caught three suspects,” SP Ashish said.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime and the cell phone belonging to Pandey was also recovered from their possession, said the SP, adding the police also recovered 13 more cell phones from their possession. “