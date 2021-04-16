Speaker orders closure of Assembly after 44 test positive in 3 days

With surge in Covid-19 pandemic in Bihar in general and in Patna in particular, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday ordered complete closure of the Bihar Legislative Assembly secretariat from April 17 to April 25.

The decision was taken after 44 Vidhan Sabha secretariat officials and staff tested positive within three days. After getting information about some officials and staff testing positive for Covid-19, the Speaker had ordered testing of all the officials and staff since April 13 and within two days 24 of them were detected positive.

On Friday till 4 pm, another 20 officials and staff tested positive, which raised an alarm and the Speaker promptly ordered closure of the secretariat office. The Speaker has asked all the officials and staff to follow the protocol for Covid-19, viz consistent use of mask, maintenance of hygiene, hand washing and social distancing.

“These are extra-ordinary times. Any government can at best ensure proper treatment to the ill, but a pandemic requires utmost caution and social awareness to check its spread. The need of the hour is not to panic, but be conscious and follow the protocol. The office has been closed to break the chain,” he added.

The Speaker said during the closure of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, all the officials and staff would be required to stay in headquarters and keep their mobile phones on.

The Speaker urged all the hospitals and doctors to get down to serving the humanity in this hour of crisis.