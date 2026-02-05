Stern action against playing vulgar songs: Bihar dy CM

Bihar police headquarters has directed officials concerned to initiate necessary steps against playing of vulgar, double meaning songs and dance performances on the occasion of upcoming Holi festival. Bihar Dy CMSamrat Choudhary and others during promotion of movie 'Godaan' at his residence in Patna, Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

However, deputy CM-cum-home minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday directed to launch a special campaign in all districts to stop the playing of obscene and double meaning songs and take strict legal action by registering FIRs in such cases. “The playing of such songs in public places, gatherings and vehicles will not be accepted under any circumstances,” he added.

In a letter to all the range inspector generals (IGs), deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of police, ADG (weaker section, CID) Amit Kumar Jain directed that action would be taken against vulgar and double meaning songs playing at public places, public functions in the name of entertainment, as they tended to make women feel insecure and uncomfortable. Senior officials said Hindi, Magahi, Maithli, Bhojpuri and other regional vulgar and double meaning songs were mostly heard in birthday and wedding events, besides inside buses, trucks, tractors and auto rickshaws.

“Besides, they send a wrong social message and have provocative impact. There should be stern action against those playing such songs under the relevant sections 296/79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the ADG has written.

The state police had earlier issued an advisory in view of vulgar songs played during Maha Shivaratri, Holi and Ram Navmi festivals saying the songs with “double meanings” could create tension in the areas and asked the officials to be on alert.

The demand to act against vulgar, double meaning songs was raised in the past in Bihar Assembly also and the government had also assured to ban such songs.

“Such songs make everyone uncomfortable, especially women. The songs are frequently run in buses, three-wheelers and other modes of public transport in loud volume. The government has neither penalised the makers nor the users of the vulgar songs,” said Deepa Roy, a woman entrepreneur of Ranjan Path, Danapur.