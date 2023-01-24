Tejashwi, Lalan to join Stalin, Soren at KCR show in Secunderabad

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and ruling Janata Dal-United national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh will join Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and others at a public meeting in Secunderabad on February 17, Telangana minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The public meeting will be held after the inauguration of newly built Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana secretariat building by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 17.

Lalan Singh will go as the representative of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the statement said.

Last year, the Telangana CM had visited Patna and talked about forming a larger front against the BJP.

KCR, as he is popularly called, has already formed a national party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). He had also organised a rally at Khammam near Hyderabad in January this year, but Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were missing from the event, which was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others.

In January last year, Tejashwi Yadav had also flown to Hyderabad to meet Rao, who has been working on a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the national level for some time.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM has also got an invitation to attend a function at Guntur in Andhra Prasesh as the chief guest on February 12 to unveil the bronze statute of B P Mandal, a social justice icon and former Bihar CM who was the chairman of the Mandal Commission.

“It’s not yet certain if Yadav will attend the function at Guntur," sources in his party RJD said.

