Fodder scam: Tejashwi links Lalu Prasad’s sentencing to fight against BJP, RSS

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sentencing in a corruption case, saying it was a result of the latter’s fight against the ruling party and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A special court in Ranchi on Monday sentenced Prasad, 74, to five-year imprisonment and fined him ₹60 lakh for illegally withdrawing ₹139.35 crore from a treasury. Prasad was earlier sentenced for varying terms in four other cases related to similar withdrawals in the fodder scam ranging from three and a half to seven years. He has been out on bail. The final case related to fraudulent withdrawals remains under trial.

“If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been called Raja Harishchandra but today he is fighting against RSS- BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We will not get scared,” said Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi calls for justice for Lalu Yadav. Then a response from Tejashwi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed him. “The key aspect of BJP’s politics is that those who don’t bend before it are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav is under attack because of this politics. I hope he gets justice,” she tweeted.

In a tweet, RJD leader Sanjay Yadav said, “He (Lalu Prasad) is being continuously harassed, tortured, charged & convicted 5th time for the same fabricated offence. Why? Because @laluprasadrjd demolished the upper-caste hegemony & empowered downtrodden, dejected, & lower sections of society.”

BJP leader Nikhil Anand said the court’s decision should be respected. “Considering the age and health of the RJD chief, there is definitely sympathy but the court works on the basis of evidence. The BJP has fought against the corruption of RJD. ...RJD may curse BJP for Lalu Ji’s condition but in reality, it is Congress that is responsible for his condition. The BJP fights political and ideological battles but does not indulge in personal enmity in politics. Tejashwi must be aware and should stay away from the Congress.”