Tejashwi named leader of Mahagathbandhan ahead of assembly session

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday was elected the leader of the opposition Mahagathbandhan in the state legislature by the newly elected MLAs of his party and other allies, during a meeting held at the 1, Polo road residence of the younger Yadav scion. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (HT Photo)

Talking to reporters after the meeting, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said, “Tejashwi Yadav has been elected leader of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state legislature. Of course, he will also be leader of our party in the assembly.”

The meeting, attended by Yadav , RJD MLAs and leaders of the grand alliance, also discussed the strategy of the opposition for the forthcoming session of the state legislature from December 1 to December 5th. The oath of the newly elected MLAs would take place on the first day of the session while the election for the new Speaker would take place on December 2nd.

Congress MLC Samir Kumar Singh, who is also a working president of the party’s state unit, said “the decision on Tejashwi Yadav was unanimous. We have sufficient numbers, and he shall be the leader of the opposition as well”. “At the meeting, members of both Houses of the legislature voiced concern over the manner in which the elections were held. These were anything but free and fair. SIR, which was first held in Bihar, remains a questionable exercise. No wonder, there is so much of political friction in a state like West Bengal,” Singh said.

The Congress leader added: “We will continue to raise our voice inside the House on all issues concerning the people. We will confront the BJP-led coalition if it tries to backtrack on promises made during the elections”.

RJD insiders said the opposition would raise issues concerning the people and burning issues of the state during the session. Discussions were also held on the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded assembly polls in which the RJD has won only 25 seats while the Congress has won six seats. The ruling NDA retained power by bagging 202 seats.

Ejaz Ahmed, state RJD spokesperson said that issues concerning the state by the opposition parties including the RJD during the forthcoming session.