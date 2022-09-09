Tejashwi's 2nd stint as Nitish's deputy: Late night checks, strict directives

Bihar deputy chief minister on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor the video feed from 2,500 security cameras being installed in the first phase. The Dial-112 service of Bihar Police has also been integrated with this command centre to facilitate the maintenance of law and order and traffic management. The Integrated Command and Control Centre is run by Patna Smart City Limited under Bihar's urban development and housing department.

“By integrating the Dial-112 service of Bihar Police with this Integrated Command and Control Center, the work of monitoring the feed of the cameras already installed has started. Along with this, all the e-governance services of Patna Municipal Corporation have also been integrated with the data center for garbage collection across the city,” Tejashwi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also shared photographs of his inspection in line with his call to inform the public about the development work done by the government.

नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग अंतर्गत पटना स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड द्वारा संचालित Integrated Command& Control Centre का जायजा लिया।पटना में चरणबद्ध तरीके से प्रथम चरण में 2500अत्याधुनिक कैमरों का इंस्टॉलेशन किया जा रहा है।इससे विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने व ट्रैफ़िक प्रबंधन में सहूलियत मिलेगी pic.twitter.com/nyQaUZbt09 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 9, 2022

Recently, the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, made surprise checks at PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh. Doctors at the three hospitals were left in a daze when they realised that a young man knocking at their doors past midnight was none other than Bihar deputy chief minister. When Tejashwi entered the hospital wearing a tracksuit and a cap, and a mask covering his face, the staff failed to recognise him until the reality dawned on them.

Visibly displeased at the uncleanliness, poor availability of medicines and the apparent indifference towards their duty by those on the night roster, Tejashwi Yadav was heard saying, "Take notes of all shortcomings. We will take action at the review meeting of the department."

Last month, Yadav had asked the ministers to promote all developmental work by the chief minister, the government, and their departments on social media so the “public can get positive information about your every initiative." He had also asked the ministers from RJD to not buy a new vehicle for themselves and to not let people older than them touch their feet.

The directives and surprise inspection are seen as RJD's attempt to get rid of the ‘Jungle Raj’ tag aptly used by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, now an ally, to keep Lalu Prasad Yadav's party out of power in Bihar for years. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has been claiming that the ‘Jungle Raj’, or lawlessness, has returned to Bihar with the return of Mahagathbandhan to power, Kumar asserted that there is 'Janta Raj' (people's rule) in the state.

"Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj," Kumar said on Thursday.

