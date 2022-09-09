Tejashwi's 2nd stint as Nitish's deputy: Late night checks, strict directives
Yadav has proudly announced on his Twitter handle his "pahal" (initiative) to end the strike by Patna Municipal Corporation sweepers which has, in the past few days, buried the city's streets under heaps of trash.
Bihar deputy chief minister on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor the video feed from 2,500 security cameras being installed in the first phase. The Dial-112 service of Bihar Police has also been integrated with this command centre to facilitate the maintenance of law and order and traffic management. The Integrated Command and Control Centre is run by Patna Smart City Limited under Bihar's urban development and housing department.
“By integrating the Dial-112 service of Bihar Police with this Integrated Command and Control Center, the work of monitoring the feed of the cameras already installed has started. Along with this, all the e-governance services of Patna Municipal Corporation have also been integrated with the data center for garbage collection across the city,” Tejashwi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also shared photographs of his inspection in line with his call to inform the public about the development work done by the government.
Recently, the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, made surprise checks at PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh. Doctors at the three hospitals were left in a daze when they realised that a young man knocking at their doors past midnight was none other than Bihar deputy chief minister. When Tejashwi entered the hospital wearing a tracksuit and a cap, and a mask covering his face, the staff failed to recognise him until the reality dawned on them.
Visibly displeased at the uncleanliness, poor availability of medicines and the apparent indifference towards their duty by those on the night roster, Tejashwi Yadav was heard saying, "Take notes of all shortcomings. We will take action at the review meeting of the department."
Last month, Yadav had asked the ministers to promote all developmental work by the chief minister, the government, and their departments on social media so the “public can get positive information about your every initiative." He had also asked the ministers from RJD to not buy a new vehicle for themselves and to not let people older than them touch their feet.
The directives and surprise inspection are seen as RJD's attempt to get rid of the ‘Jungle Raj’ tag aptly used by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, now an ally, to keep Lalu Prasad Yadav's party out of power in Bihar for years. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has been claiming that the ‘Jungle Raj’, or lawlessness, has returned to Bihar with the return of Mahagathbandhan to power, Kumar asserted that there is 'Janta Raj' (people's rule) in the state.
"Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj," Kumar said on Thursday.
-
Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri
In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.
-
Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries
Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over. In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July.
-
Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant
A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient. A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.
-
Dunzo delivery app services affected in flooded areas of Bengaluru
Amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Bengaluru - where daily life has come to a standstill with heavy showers - the Dunzo delivery app has halted services, people said on social media. A Bengaluru-headquartered company, Dunzo, delivers groceries within a promised 19 minutes and also has a separate service to pick up and deliver packages within the same city. Its grocery delivery service has been unavailable in the flood-hit parts.
-
Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue opens to the public
The newly christened Kartavya Path and its magnificent greens were lit up almost 19 months later, as the revamped Central Vista Avenue was thrown open to the public on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy behind India Gate. It was thrown open after 8.45pm, when the inauguration ceremony came to a close.
