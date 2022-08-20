Home / India News / No new vehicle, caste-religion no basis: Tejashwi's 6 requests for RJD ministers

No new vehicle, caste-religion no basis: Tejashwi's 6 requests for RJD ministers

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 01:40 PM IST

A total of 31 ministers were inducted on Tuesday in Bihar's new cabinet, including a huge contingent of 16 from RJD, the single-largest party in the state legislative assembly.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took charge as Bihar health minister, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Friday, Aug 19, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took charge as Bihar health minister, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Friday, Aug 19, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders inducted into the state cabinet have been asked not to buy a new vehicle for themselves and to not let people older than them touch their feet. He also requested the ministers to remain gentle and courteous with everyone and help poor and needy people on a priority basis irrespective of their caste and religion.

“We have requested all the honorable ministers of RJD quota to comply with the following request,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a Facebook post. “Ministers made from the quota of Rashtriya Janata Dal…will not buy any new vehicle for themselves.”

“Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers will not allow workers, well-wishers, supporters or any other person older than him to touch their feet. Will promote the tradition of salutation, namaste and adaab with folded hands for courtesy and greetings,” the social media post read.

He also encouraged the ministers to exchange pens or books instead of gifting bouquets.

The RJD leader further requested his ministers to promote honesty, transparency, promptness and prompt implementation in all departmental work under chief minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

As the sixth and final request, he asked the ministers to promote all developmental work by the chief minister, the government, and their departments on social media so the “public can get positive information about your every initiative."

The list of requests was made public amid RJD's attempt to get rid of the ‘Jungle Raj’ tag which Nitish Kumar successfully used in his election campaigns to keep Lalu Prasad Yadav's party out of power in Bihar. With RJD back in the government after almost five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party is using the 'Jungle Raj' bogey to attack the Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance.

Days after Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Nitish Kumar's deputy, the BJP cited recent cases of heinous crimes in the state and the alleged involvement of some of the ministers in criminal cases to claim that Bihar is returning to "jungle raj".

Dismissing the allegations, JD(U) president Lalan Singh said that the BJP's allegations over the law and order situation were nothing but "vidhwa vilap" (widow's cry) after losing power in the state.

"If some stray incidents happen, it is no reflection on overall law and order situation. There is rule of law in Bihar under Nitish Kumar-led government and it will remain so. Nobody is going to hear their (BJP's) wail after losing power," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tejashwi yadav rjd lalu prasad nitish kumar + 2 more
tejashwi yadav rjd lalu prasad nitish kumar + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out