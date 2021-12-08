Home / Cities / Patna News / Tenth phase of Bihar panchayat polls records 63.90% voting
patna news

Tenth phase of Bihar panchayat polls records 63.90% voting

The State Election Commission, in a press statement, said 186 persons were arrested for flouting election rules and six vehicles were seized.
Voters standing in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during panchayat election in Kaimur on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Voters standing in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during panchayat election in Kaimur on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

The tenth round of panchayat polls on Wednesday recorded a poll percentage of 63.90% at 11,398 polling stations spread across 53 blocks in 34 districts for a total of 24,816 posts in the three-tier rural local bodies.

The State Election Commission (SEC), in a press statement, said 186 persons were arrested for flouting election rules and six vehicles were seized.

The SEC statement also said 2953 candidates were declared uncontested, of which the highest number of 2852 were nominees for the post of ward members. There were a total of 93,725 candidates in the fray, of which 42,953 candidates were male while 50,772 were female.

The panchayat election will conclude on December 12 with the final round of 11 phase polls, which began on September 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out