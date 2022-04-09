Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad.
M K Chaudhary, Police Inspector, Rafiganj, "Six girls tried to end their life by consuming the poisonous substance, and three out of the six have died. Two girls are out of danger but are still hospitalized and have been kept under observation and one is critical as yet"
"The girls were admitted to Magadh Medical College by the villagers. We are enquiring from where the girls got the poisonous substance and the reason behind taking such a drastic step," the PI further added.
According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field.
After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The girls were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but three girls died.
All the six friends are said to be between the age of 12 to 16 years from Chiraila village in Aurangabad of Bihar.
As per the Sarpanch of Baghora village, Anuj Singh, "It is being said that there was a one-sided love angle after which the six friends decided to end their lives. It is exactly not clear as to why all the six girls took this step."
The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
Further investigation is underway.
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
MSRTC march to Sharad Pawar’s residence: Ajit Pawar alleges intelligence failure
A day after violent protests by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, 'Silver Oak', deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar alleged intelligence failure, asking how police failed to get the information even when the media knew about the protests. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Allowing unvaccinated on campus sparks argument, colleges in two minds
With colleges across the state reopening for physical classes and exams, few institutes are still sceptical about allowing unvaccinated students for physical lectures. Repeated attempts to contact the college principal went unanswered. In October 2021, state education minister Uday Samant announced reopening of degree colleges only for fully vaccinated students, and should continue online classes for those who were not or partially vaccinated. The situation changed after Diwali holidays, with only fully vaccinated students attending physical classes.
Caught on CCTV camera: BMW car in Mangaluru jumps divider, rams into scooty
A woman who was riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and rammed into two vehicles and the scooty in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area on Saturday. According to local reports, the person driving the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Kumar, 30, from Mannagudda who runs an interior decoration business at Derebail. Reports suggest the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol.
